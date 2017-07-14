Buxton Festival Fringe: Water theme for High Peak Artists group exhibition

Over 30 local artists and makers are currently showcasing their work in an exhibition as part of the Buxton Festival Fringe.

‘Derbyshire H₂O’ is the title of the display by members of the High Peak Artists group, featuring paintings, ceramics, sculpture, glass, printmaking, jewellery, textiles and photography inspired by the waters of Derbyshire.

The exhibition is being held in the Art Cafe at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens, and is open daily between 10.30am and 4pm until September 12.

For more information, visit www.galleryinthegardens.co.uk.