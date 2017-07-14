Buxton Festival Fringe: Bumper show for Burbage Art Group

Burbage Art Group’s 2017 Art Exhibition, a popular highlight of the Buxton Festival Fringe, will be bigger than ever this year.

The bumper show will take place on Saturday July 15 at the Burbage Institute, on Nursery Lane, Buxton, and also forms part of the popular Buxton Art Trail, back this year with art in homes and studios across the town.

This year's event will run for an extra hour to allow visitors more time to appreciate the wealth of art on view.

Organiser Rachel Slaney said: “We have found in the past that people have sometimes turned up in the afternoon just as we were closing so we are hoping that by opening from 11am to 4pm we will be giving people the extra time they need.”

There is always a stunning variety of accessible work at the exhibition ranging from watercolours to oils and collages to textiles.

Burbage Art Group’s artists are increasingly enjoying wider recognition, with Laura Critchlow being exhibited at the Mall Galleries in London and appointed Associate Royal Miniature Society member for her beautiful fruit studies.

The friendly free exhibition is suitable for families and features refreshments, cakes and a special children’s quiz.

Burbage Art Group meets weekly during school term times on Wednesday nights at the Burbage Institute and has both male and female members with ages currently ranging from 22 to 80 plus. It also sponsors young artists from Buxton Community School, usually featuring their exciting work at the exhibition.

Rachel said: “We always welcome newcomers and if you join us now you can look forward to having your work exhibited with us in July.

"People generally bring something they are working on to the class but I’m there to offer advice and inspiration.”

Anyone wanting further information about the exhibition or pay-as-you-go classes should contact Rachel Slaney on 01538 266220.