Buxton Festival Fringe: Art and design extravaganza at Buxton's Devonshire Dome

Peak District Artisans’ annual art and design fair is getting ready to open at the Devonshire Dome in Buxton.

The Great Dome Art and Design Fair, which forms part of the Buxton Festival Fringe, will see over 50 members of the group exhibiting their work and delivering a range of talks and demonstrations.

Buxton-based artist Izzy Miller and her work.

The eye-catching pieces and live artisanal demonstrations will cover a range of disciplines including ceramics, photography, silversmiths, fine art and more.

One of the members delivering a demonstration will be Buxton-based artist Sandra Orme, who explained: “Viewers will be able to watch a dramatic sky being created with layers of pastel. I will show them how to create the vivid, striking effects people associate with my work.”

The exhibition will run from 10am until 4.30pm on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23, with a preview evening between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday July 21. Admission is free.

Ingrid Karlsson, chair of Peak District Artisans, said: “We’re delighted to once again be a part of the visual arts element of the festival.

“We’re inviting visitors to step into our world in the beautiful surroundings of this stunning building, whilst they browse and buy from our talented members.”

The group has recently welcomed many new members, including Buxton-based fine artist Izzy Miller. Born in Hong Kong, Izzy has a passion for travelling and has lived in the United Arab Emirates, America, Italy, Sweden, Edinburgh, and London.

Much of her work focuses on portraiture, which she continues to study in greater depth at art school and she creates detailed studies of people that she meets in oils, charcoal and graphite.

In the past year, Izzy has participated in a biennale in Abu Dhabi, an art colony in Macedonia.

The free demonstrations and talks run throughout the weekend. For further details, visit www.peakdistrictartisans.co.uk.