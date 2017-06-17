Britain’s Got Talent finalists Perfect Pitch in Annie Jr

Award-winning choir Perfect Pitch, who reached the final of TV’s Britain’s Got Talent, join a cast of 60 children in a production of Annie Jr.

The musical at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on June 23 and 24 stars Clementine Wright and Olivia Gilbertson as Annie who won the role from 120 auditionees.

Presented by Tilly Music, the show tells the story of a plucky 11-year-old in 1900s America who dreams of escaping the clutches of child-hating orphanage boss Miss Hannigan and going in search of her parents.

The one-hour production includes the well-known songs It’s A Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

Tickets are £10. Proceeds from the show will got to #Challenge Derbyshire to aid Ashgate HospiceCare, Blythe House and Helens Trust.

To book tickets, call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk