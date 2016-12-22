Bands join forces to aid Ripley Hospital

Bands are drumming up support for a charity gig in aid of a Derbyshire hospital. Rock and pop outfits will be among the mammoth line-up of musicians playing at the Holly Bush, Marehay, Ripley on December 27.

The gig is run by Ripley Music Festival whose secretary Mick Wilson said: “We have been running this for ten years and in total over that period raised over four thousand pounds for Ripley Hospital.”

Pop/rock band Those Who Knew headline the gig which ties in with the release of the band’s debut single, Losing Touch, and video. The show kicks off at 1pm with God Made Dinosaurs which is Fleet Arts youth band, followed by Soopa Group, Loz Band, Cruel, Race For The Prize, The Shadow Project, The Pink Diamond Review,

Sugar Rush, Raptorgeist and Those Who Knew.

For further details, email: mickwilson@aol.com or call 07740807777.