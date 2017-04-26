Bands and beer at Crich Tramway Village

Music, food and beer make for a heady combination at Crich Tramway Village this weekend. Bands include Silver Sax and Crich Brass playing in the bandstand on Saturday, April 29. The Red Lion pub will host A Little Jazz performing from 11am, Stunt Double playing from 2.30pm, Box o’Frogs airing folk music from 5pm and Hag Farm Conspiracy taking over at 8pm. On Sunday, Belper Town Wind Band, Holymoorside Brass and Doveholes Brass Band hit the bandstand, while Noisy Neighbours will make themselves heard in the Red Lion pub.

On Monday, Escafield Brass Band and Crich Brass Band will play in the bandstand, while the Red Lion will host Sideways followed by Hag Farm Conspiracy during the afternoon. Also on Bank Holiday Monday, see Ripley Morris Men and Ripley Green Garters dancing in the afternoon in the period street.

For further details, visit www.tramway.co.uk