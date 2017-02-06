WIN! Cadbury World family pass

Are you looking for something to do with the family this February half-term?

If so, you could brighten up the school break with a chance to win a family pass to Cadbury World in this free and easy-to-enter giveaway!

Promising a day out that’s choc-full of fun, visitors of all ages can experience the magic of the Bournville attraction’s impressive chocolatey zones - from discovering the origins of the cocoa bean in the Aztec Jungle and growing your own virtual cocoa tree in Purple Planet, to watching the talented chocolatiers in action in the popular Chocolate Making zone.

Not to be missed is the exciting 4D Chocolate Adventure zone, where you can experience the feeling of diving into a pot of melted Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and riding the Crunchie Rollercoaster, all without leaving your seat.

During the weekends*, families will be able to enjoy regular live shows in the outdoor marquee, as a host of children’s entertainers will be on hand to spread joy and laughter with their extraordinary talents.

Visitors of all ages should also be on the lookout for the iconic Cadbury characters, as the likes of Caramel Bunny and Freddo will be making regular appearances throughout the weekends, to meet and pose for photos with visitors.

With the outdoor African Adventure Play Area and the World’s Biggest Cadbury Shop too, Cadbury World is a must visit for all families this half-term!

For your chance to win, all you need to do is email your name and details to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk by 12 noon on Friday February 10.

For information, visit www.cadburyworld.co.uk.

*The family entertainment and shows take place on Saturday February 11, Sunday February 12, Saturday February 18 and Sunday February 19.

Normal competition/giveaway rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. For terms and conditions see below and this newspaper’s website.

Terms and conditions:

• Open to UK residents aged 18 and over only.

• The competition will be open until 12 noon on Friday February 10.

• Winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

• The winner will win one family pass for Cadbury World, which can be redeemed for entry to Cadbury World for 2 adults (aged 16+) and 2 children (aged 4-15).

• Family pass is valid until December 30, 2017 inclusive, subject to availability.

• Tickets must be booked in advance by calling the reservations team on 0844 880 7667 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your telephone company’s access charge) and quoting your unique booking number.

• Travel and accommodation expenses are not included and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from Cadbury World, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, B30 1JR.

• Entrants must be over the age of 18.

• The winner will be notified by Johnston Press on Friday February 10.

• The winner will have 28 days following initial contact to claim the prize. Your unique booking code will be sent to you by Cadbury World’s press office, Rewired PR.

• If for any reason any aspect of this promotion is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of infection by computer virus, network failure, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any cause beyond the control of the promoter which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this promotion, the promoter may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion, or invalidate any affected entries.

• The promoter will only use the personal details supplied for promotional purposes and for no other purpose, unless we have your consent. Your personal details will at all times be kept confidential and in accordance with the Data Protection Act 1998.

• Visit www.cadbury.co.uk/privacy for the promoter’s privacy policy. By participating in the promotion, you agree to the use of your personal data as described here. You can withdraw your consent at any time, but will no longer be able to participate.

• Standard Johnston Press competition rules apply.

• Promoter: Mondelez Europe Services GmbH – UK Branch, Cadbury World, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, B30 1JR.