VIDEO: Russian company stage popular ballets in Derbyshire

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia will perform two of the most popular pieces of all time in Buxton.

Swan Lake will be staged at the Opera House on January 5 and 6 and The Nutcrakcer on January 7.

Brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting score, Swan Lake moves from the impressive splendour a palace ballroom to a moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation. The dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most technical challenges. Odile, the temptress in black tulle, seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision, whilst Odette flutters with emotional intensity. Perfect for families, the title of the most famous fantasy ballets goes to The Nutcracker. Beginning as night falls on Christmas Eve and icicles sparkle through the windows; the warm open fire crackles and sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath. But when midnight strikes we are suddenly swept away into a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems; toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins...

Tickets for the productions range from £34 to £41. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk