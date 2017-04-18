See Daniel Radcliffe’s stage role on big screen

Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire star in Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead which will be broadcast live from The Old Vic to Derbyshire cinemas on April 20. Against the backdrop of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, this mind-bending situation comedy sees two hapless minor characters, Rosencrantz (Daniel Radcliffe) and Guildenstern (Joshua McGuire) take centre stage. Increasingly out of their depth, the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of this iconic drama.

The screening takes place at Northern Lights Cinema, Wirksworth; Chesterfield Cineworld, The Ritz, Belper and the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield.

For more details, visit www.nationaltheatre.org.uk