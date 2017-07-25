Film review: Award winner Coppola new film is beguiling and powerful

This May, Sofia Coppola became the first woman in more than 50 years to take home the Best Director prize at Cannes, writes Natalie Stendall.

Her award winning film, The Beguiled, is a subtle and delicate reimagining of the 1971 drama starring Clint Eastwood and set during the American Civil War.

Union soldier Corporal McBurney (Colin Farrell) is wounded in battle and rescued by the pupils of a Confederate all-girls school.

With only a handful of students still in residence, the vast, decaying building becomes a den of jealousy and deception as the sheltered girls and their teachers compete for McBurney’s attention. Coppola retells the story from the women’s point of view and no-one escapes unscathed.

Coppola’s soft focus cinematography, natural landscapes and traditional folk songs put The Beguiled in sharp contrast with her previous offering, The Bling Ring. Yet that deliberately gaudy examination of celebrity and commercialism to the heavy bass of M.I.A. and Kanye West, shares a similar fascination with youth and aspiration.

As a feminist retelling of Albert Maltz’s original screenplay (itself based on the novel by Thomas Cullinan), Coppola’s The Beguiled offers each of its female characters a voice.

All are at different stages of their lives, with varying experience of men and masculinity. Rising star Elle Fanning (The Neon Demon, 20th Century Women) unleashes her new sexual power with little care for its consequences. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman’s widowed headmistress tries to reign in her own, long suppressed desires as she gives the unconscious McBurney an erotically charged bed bath.

Of all the irresistible performances The Beguiled offers up, Kirsten Dunst delivers the most profoundly delicate. Collaborating with Coppola for the fourth time, Dunst’s ageing Miss Edwina is secretly desperate to escape the claustrophobic school.

Reserved and formal in public, her intricate internal struggle is manifest in furtive glances and terse remarks. Yet Edwina’s reserve melts in the presence of McBurney to reveal an enchanting and unexpected innocence. As The Beguiled accelerates into its shocking final act, Dunst leaves her character’s true feelings in doubt.

So much of Coppola’s The Beguiled takes place between the lines. Brooches, ribbons and stolen looks mark the first signs of a rivalry that rapidly escalates into the ridiculous. In one exquisite sequence, the girls make increasingly foolish attempts to connect themselves with an apple pie McBurney eagerly devours. Their lack of embarrassment is deliciously absurd.

In the wake of such temptation Farrell’s McBurney exhibits few honourable qualities and instead deliberately stokes the flames of the girls’ desire. His comically cliched pick-up lines not only provide a mark of McBurney’s shallow, manipulative nature and the girls’ own isolation, but simultaneously place his actions in a modern context. In doing so, McBurney draws our attention to a catalogue of cinematic misogyny.

Starved of male attention in a world changing faster than they care to admit, the women of Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled take a doomed route to empowerment that’s funny, chilling and thought provoking. This accomplished film from an often divisive writer-director is packed with thematic staying power.

4/5