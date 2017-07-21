Film and comic convention to return to Sheffield Arena

The Sheffield Film and Comic Convention returns to Sheffield Arena on August 12 and 13.

Following the success of the last three Sheffield Film & Comic Cons at the Sheffield Arena, the event returns for its fourth year.

Already announced are guests from Doctor Who, Aliens, Terminator 2, Rogue One, Star Trek and Blake’s 7.

The event will again feature Cosplay where costumes can be displayed on stage with a chance to win prizes; a comic zone where you can meet comic writers and artistes, comic creation master classes and buy that rare edition; artiste alley were amateur comic and manga artists chill out, draw and meet other artists.

The Video Game Zone will host both modern and retro gaming with many casual-play and full-scale tournaments throughout the day.

Browse hundreds of stalls selling collectable movie merchandise, costumes and toys. There will be a large number of free guest talks and several paid for premium guest talks over the weekend.

Standard entry tickets are priced adult £8.96, children £4.48, family of two adults and two children under 12 £22.40 (including booking fee). They are available online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk by phone on 0114 256 56 56 or in person at the Arena box office.

Come along for another fun weekend for fans of all things popular culture, with a hall full of exhibitors selling unique and official merchandise covering all aspects of everyones favourite TV and films right now, not forgetting the unique photo shoots, panels and the visually stunning cosplay.