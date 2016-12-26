Feathered friend to visit QUAD ahead of screening

QUAD in Derby will be screening a new documentary called The Eagle Huntress (U), which follows a 13-year-old girl living in Kazakhstan who is training to become the first female eagle hunter in her family for 12 generations.

To mark the release of the film, QUAD, which is based in Derby Market Place, will have an eagle in QUAD Gallery for members of the public to meet and learn more about.

Zach Chesterman, from Derbyshire-based Rosliston Forestry Centre, will bring one of the centre’s eagles on Friday, December 30, between 12noon and 1pm, and anyone can drop in at any time to meet the eagle, at no charge.

The Eagle Huntress (U) screens in QUAD on Friday, December 30, at 1pm, then again at 6.15pm and 8.45pm. The film then screens daily, at varying times until Thursday, January 5.

Tickets for the film are £8.20 or £7.00. For more information, please call the box office on 01332 290606 or see http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/film/the-eagle-huntress--u-.aspx

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons