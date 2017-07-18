Classic car show comes to Ashover

A vintage, classic car and bike show is to take place on Sunday, July 23, at the Ashover Showground.

There will be attractions for all the family, ample refreshment stands and bars. Various parades will span the day in the main event arena.

Auto jumble and arts and craft stands will have a large range of products for sale. Make a weekend of it by using the caravan and camping area. Go to www.ashoverclassics.co.uk to download a form.

All proceeds of this event will be shared between local charities.

Stalls are available but must book before the event, more details are on the website

Ashover Showground is on Milken Lane, Ashover and the event runs from 10am-4pm.

Tickets £5 per head, under 12s free if accompanied by an adult. Classic show cars are welcome on the day, £5 includes two adults.

Children are welcome and there is disabled access.