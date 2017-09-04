Art, culture and family fun at New Mills Festival

Following on from the huge success of last year’s New Mills Festival in which more than 20,000 visitors engaged in 80 events, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Two jam-packed weeks of events will transform the town into a vibrant hub of artistic endeavours, cultural happenings and family fun.

Headlining the opening weekend local band Dutch Uncles travel all the way from Marple to kick off the festival in style supported by the extremely talented Camens an indie/alternative four piece from Staffordshire on Saturday, September 9, at New Mills Art Theatre.

The festival wouldn’t be the festival without the ever-popular Arts Trail and this year has seen an unprecedented level of entries. The trail will be launched with a solo performance by artist Chris Dobrowolski at Spring Bank Arts Centre on Friday, September 8. Using old photos, new film and surprising mechanical objects ‘All Roads Lead To Rome” is part investigation into his father’s time as a Polish soldier in the Italian Campaign and part muse on consumerism.

As part of the trail artwork will be displayed in shop windows across the town; and as well as some firm favourites expect some exciting new waves of artistic talent on the scene. This year artist John Hyatt will be exhibiting as part of Art In Windows. Music fans know John in many incarnations and collaborations but primarily as singer/songwriter with legendary post-punk band, The Three Johns.

The festival will be brought to a riotous close on September 24 by Holy Moly and the Crackers, a dynamic “gypsy folk and roll” band.

Expect walks, talks, fairs, food, brass bands and choirs, art, thousands of bubbles with the return of the ever popular Bubblefest on September 17, lanterns, plays, processions, parties and much more…

As an added bonus for the festival, broadcast royalty, Andy Kershaw will be gracing New Mills with his presence on Saturday, September 16, a true music aficionado telling tales of Adventure, life and Rock and Roll.

Other highlights of this year’s events calendar include Chalkers Comedy Night for an evening of unforgettable jokes, and a firm favourite with kids of all ages and the highlight of the festival calendar the increasingly fabulous Lantern Procession on the final Saturday, which ends with a street party on Market Street with street food from all corners of the world, and a multitude of street performances including music, fire performers, stilt-walkers, jugglers, have-a-go African drumming, more huge bubbles from the magical Bubble Man, and much more.

Full details of all the events, printable art trail maps, and dates and times for lantern making workshops and links to online ticketing can be found on the website www.newmillsfestival.com