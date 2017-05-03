Andre Rieu is waltzing back to Nottingham for Christmas

Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra willbe sweeping into the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena in December

The man dubbed ‘the waltz king’ will be at the venue on December 16 as part of his latest UK tour.

André Rieu is a musical phenomenon, having sold a massive 40 million CDs and DVDs and created a global revival in waltz music.

Having received more than 500 Platinum Awards, three Classical Brit Awards for Album of the Year and billions of Youtube views, André is one of the biggest solo male touring artists in the world.

Each year his live shows attract more than 600,000 fans and outsell artists such as Coldplay, AC/DC and Bruce Springsteen.

He said: “My concerts are about joy and love.

“We should make decisions in our lives with our hearts, not our heads.

“People often ask me ‘how do you choose your program?’ and the answer is ‘with my heart’.

“I love Johann Strauss but I am also fascinated by Andrew Lloyd Webber or Bruce Springsteen.

“We should stop limiting ourselves with categories and boundaries – not just in terms of music but in our lives in general.”

Before returning to the UK in time for Christmas, audiences will also be able to live the André Rieu experience over the weekend of July 22 and 23 when his famous annual hometown concert from Maastricht in the Netherlands will be beamed into cinemas across the country.

Tickets for his Nottingham Arena concert are available from 9am on Friday, May 5 and are priced at £50.40, £72.80, £89.60 and £110.88.

There is a maximum of six tickets per person.

Tickets can be booked on 0843 3733000 online at http://bit.ly/2pDAzZs or in person from the arena box office.