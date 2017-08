Have your say

Chesterfield and District Model Engineering Society is inviting families to enjoy a fun day out. Experience riding a miniature train, see locomotives - miniature, small and large - alongside traction engines, static engines, models and much more.

Train rides take place at St Peter and St Paul’s School, Hady, Chesterfield, on August 11, 18 and 25.

For more details, visit www.cdmes.co.uk