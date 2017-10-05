Alfie Moore’s wry look at murder investigation

Former detective sergeant turned comedian Alfie Moore unleashes his new show, Getting Away With Murder. The star of BBC Radio 4 comedy It’s A Fair Cop will be at Bakewell Town Hall on October 14 to take his audience on a thrilling and hilarious interactive journey through the art and science of murder investigation. Getting Away With Murder reveals ‘What makes a murderer?’ and ‘Why do they get caught...or not?” Experience first-hand how it feels to be part of planning the perfect murder. Find out everything you need to know about choosing a murder weapon and disposing of the body! Alfie spent 18 years as a police officer before turning to stand-up comedy. He has supported Sarah Millican, Russell Kane and Milton Jones on tour.

Tickets are £14 and £14. To book, call 01629 810152.