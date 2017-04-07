£500 recording prize in our Battle of the Bands

The competition is hotting up.....two more bands have entered our first online Battle of the Bands.

Rock band Those Who Knew, comprising musicians from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, are bidding for a prized recording session.

But they are up against a stringe of challengers led by Chesterfield hardcore metal band Burn Down The District.

Also staking their claim are indie rockers Vanity Box from Hucknall, Chesterfield/Clowne punksters W.O.R.M, and indie rock band The Fine Art Society from Derby.

So how about getting your band in on the action? If your band is based in Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire, you are eligible to enter.

The Foundry studio in Chesterfield is offering the winning band a day’s recording and a day’s mixing - a prize worth £500.

To enter, send us a YouTube link of your band performing before the competitition closes at noon on Tuesday, May 2.

The winner will be decided by an online poll.

We want as many readers as possible to see your band and cast their votes - so please keep your contribution tasteful.

Email your band’s YouTube link to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Good luck!