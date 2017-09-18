10cc songwriter shares his motivation for acoustic show

If Graham Gouldman was known only for his contribution to 70s rock icons 10cc, that would surely be enough to make him a music legend, but by the time 10cc first hit the charts in 1972, Graham had already written some of the most memorable songs that shaped the soundtrack of the sixties.

Graham was just 18 when For Your Love became a top three hit for The Yardbirds in 1965. Heart Full of Soul (#2) and Evil Hearted You (#3) quickly followed establishing Graham as one of the brightest young talents in a golden era for rock and pop. More hits for the Hollies (Look Through Any Window and Bus Stop), Herman’s Hermits (No Milk Today) and Wayne Fontana (Pamela, Pamela) were among a catalogue that cemented his reputation and still feature regularly on the radio today.