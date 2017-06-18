Youngsters at Buxton claim 52-run victory to top league

Buxton Under-12s remain joint leaders of the Notts and Derby Border Youth League Under-12 Dales section after defeating Ashbourne.

Buxton won the toss at The Park for the first time this season and elected to bowl first on a slow pitch.

Garv Kumar, who finished with one for five, took a wicket in the first over.

New players Brad Dungworth and George Mycock both bowled creditably, gaining useful experience.

Rafferty Linnell-Bennett, with three for six, and and Leon Brower, with two for four, were the pick of the bowlers, well supported by Dominic Cusco behind the stumps as he kept wicket tidily.

Buxton’s top-scoring batting partnerships were Conor Smyth and Garv Kumar, who put on 22, and then Isaac Parsons and Leon Brower, who added 31, to give Buxton victory by 52 runs.

They are level on 24 points with Belper Amateurs at the top of the table.

Buxton have gained four wins from six matches with just one defeat.