Windies match was turning point

Derbyshire batsman Callum Brodrick is aiming to win a regular first-team place in 2018 after making his mark in a match against the West Indies in the summer.

Brodrick struck a maiden first-class half-century against the West Indies and also made his debut in the T20 competition.

The 19-year-old, who made his 52 against experienced Test players Jason Holder and Kemar Roach, said: “It was surreal being around all of those Test players, but it was a game I really enjoyed, particularly facing against a top-quality attack.

Brodrick wants to use the winter to push on and put himself in consideration for a regular place in 2018.

He said: “I’m really pleased and it was my goal at the start of the season to earn a place on the staff.

“The previous year (recovering from illness) was a difficult time for me and a dampener on the progress I was making.

“Cricket is only a game, but it’s a game which I love and which I want to play professionally.

“It was a fantastic experience to make my T20 and first-class debuts .”