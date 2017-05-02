Wayward bowling leads to ten-wicket whitewash for Buxton

A ten-wicket whitewash at the hands of Baslow sabotaged Buxton’s hopes of building on their opening-day victory the previous week in Division Six North of the Derbyshire County League.

On a firm, green wicket, from which the home bowlers extracted movement and bounce, Buxton seemed to do well to reach a total of 215-8 from their allotted 46 overs.

But in reply, Baslow’s openers made hay against an attack that bowled far too many bad balls when a steady line and length was required on such a helpful track.

Charlie Wall made 108no and Chris Cowley also carried his bat for 103no as Baslow eased to 221-0 in reply. The only bowler to emerge with any credit was junior Fran Slater, who delivered ten tight overs of left-arm spin.

The Buxton innings had been held together by Harry Griffin, who made an excellent 60 before holing out to a long hop. Joel Frohwein added a useful 31 and Matthew Poole finished on 25no.

In Division Seven North of the league, Buxton 2nd held on for a losing draw after making 164-7 in response to Ilkeston Rutland 3rd’s 219-6. In Division Ten North, Buxton 3rd lost by eight wickets to Selston Town 3rd after they were bowled out for 141, despite 50 from Tom Boardman.