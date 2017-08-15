Ton-up Davies delivers the goods for happy Hayfield

A sparkling century by Gareth Davies guided Hayfield to a 25-run victory at home to second-placed Mottram in their latest match in the First Division of the Derbyshire and Cheshire League.

Davies fired 105 as Hayfield amassed a total of 205-6 in their allotted 32 overs. Dave Aldridge also hit 45, while Liam Ward-Armstrongs added 32 to defy the persistence of visiting bowler Burke, who took 3-63.

Mottram replied with 180-8, thanks largely to 43 from Oliver Andrews and 41 from Stefan Fielding. The pick of the bowlers was Adamson with 3-32 and Woods with 3-53.

The victory left Hayfield in fifth place in the table, 51 points behind leaders Hawk Green with five matches to play.

At the wrong end of the top-flight table, Hadfield St Andrews remain in deep relegation trouble after a three-wicket defeat away to Dove Holes.

Asked to bat first, Hadfield limped to 144 all out in 28.1 overs, despite a fine knock of 69 from Rick Tranter. For the hosts, Walker took five wickets and Cartledge three, while Jones took three catches in the outfield. Although Murphy bagged three wickets for the visitors, Dove Holes knocked the runs off with the help of 77 from Jones.

Meanwhile leaders Hawk Green sailed to a ten-wicket success at Tintwistle, whom they restricted to 84-7 in a late-starting match reduced to 25 overs per side. Craig Young (52no) and Josh Hampson (30no) led the successful run chase.

The highlight of the rest of the action in Division One was a superb 100 off just 45 balls for Ryan Welsh as Broadbottom raced to a nine-wicket victory at home to Buxworth, who made 144-4 in another 25-over contest.

Down in Division Four, struggling Hadfield St Andrews 2nd defied their lowly status to shock title-chasing Birch Vale 2nd. With Martin taking 4-14 and Alex Ball 3-24, Hadfield skittled their second-placed visitors for just 63. Birch Vale tried hard to battle back in the hands of bowler Ant Hayward, who took 5-25, but the hosts scrambled home by four wickets, reaching 66-6 for only their third victory of the season. They remain next to bottom but are now only 12 points behind Offerton 2nd, who were without a fixture. Both have five games to play.

The match between top-of-the-table High Lane 2nd and Chapel-en-le-Frith 2nd was called off because of the bad weather.