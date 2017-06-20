Slater leads the charge to victory over bottom club

Andrew Slater had a good day with both bat and ball to help Buxton 1sts into third place in Division 6 North of the Derbyshire Counties League.

Slater took two for 18 from seven overs as Buxton dismissed bottom-of-the-table Cromford Meadow 1sts for 111 in 29.1 overs.

He then opened the visitors’ reply and struck a fine half-century to steer the side to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

Slater, who made 58, hit nine fours and a six, dominating an opening stand of 70 with Dave Belfield.

When Slater was out, Belfield took Buxton to within four runs of victory, finding eight boundaries in a knock of 40.

Earlier Slater was one of five wicket-taking bowlers who never allowed the home batsmen to settle or build big partnerships.

Slater opened the bowling with Harry Griffin, who finished with two for 23 from seven overs.

First-change bowlers Chris Simcox, with two for 38 from eight overs, and Phil Slater, with two for 24 from six overs, maintained the pressure.

Fran Slater claimed the last Cromford wicket.

Ravi Kumar played a decisive role for mid-table Buxton 3rds as they defeated bottom-of-the-table Stainsby Hall 4ths by 14 runs in Division 10 North.

First Kumar, batting at number seven, weighed in with vital runs down the order when it looked as though Buxton could be dismissed for a below-par score.

He struck an unbeaten 61 to boost the home side’s final total to 188 for seven from their 40 overs.

Luca Bartlett made 33 at number three and Noah McCahill added 29 in the middle order.

David Oldfield removed both Stainsby openers in the visitors’ run-chase.

Clive Gerrard, with thee for 17 from four overs, then ran through the middle order.

Stainsby captain Gary Treece struck a defiant, unbeaten 41, however, and looked as though he could be guiding the bottom club to a surprise win.

Number 10 Euan Aldred supported him with 16 before Kumar struck, breaking the partnership and then taking the final wicket in the penultimate over to finish with two for 48.