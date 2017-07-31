Runs were at a premium in battle at the bottom

Have your say

Offerton emerged victorious in the battle between two of the bottom three sides in Division One of the Derbyshire and Cheshire League.

Offerton asked visitors High Lane to bat and bowled them out for just 66.

Jack Thelwell took five for 21 and Matt Downs claimed three catches.

Only number 10 batsman S. Matheson and opener T. Eiselt made double figures with 18 and 15 respectively.

Jack Thelwell did the most damage with the ball, claiming five for 21 from 12 overs.

Captain Adam Davies opened the bowling and took two wickets.

In reply, Offerton slumped to 13 for three before recovering to claim a six-wicket victory.

Ian Bates, who struck three boundaries in an unbeaten 25, and Matt Downs (16) steadied the run-chase.

Compstall won the toss as they hosted Stalybridge and asked the visitors to bat,

Richard Wilde struck a half-century to lead the Stalybridge innings.

Richard Wright added 38 in a total of 189 for eight, while Dylan Heginbotham led the wicket-taking for the home side with three for 36.

Solid batting took the home side to a four-wicket win in reply.

Peter Jackson hit 35, while the Heginbothams, Ben and Dylan, struck 51 and 62 not out respectively.

Keith Hallam played a starring role for Chapel, who batted first at home to Newton and were dismissed for 115.

Hallam top-scored on 42, as Andy Grant took three for 33, before then returning figures of three for 47.

Nick Smith also claimed four for 32, but Newton edged to a one-wicket success.

Hazel Grove totalled 185 for two from their 45 overs at Hollingworth.

Nick Hayward dominated their innings with a superb 106 and Rick Burke was unbeaten on 64.

In reply, Mike Knight hit 69 for Hollingworth, but Dominic Nunn and Jake Bennett claimed three wickets apiece — and Mike Holton took three catches — as the visitors won by 24 runs.

No play was possible between Birch Vale and Charlesworth.

In Division Four, Chapel were bowled out for 98 at Hadfield, who collapsed to 31 all out in reply as John Theyer claimed seven for 17.