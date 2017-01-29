Valley go top of the table after victory over league leaders

Hope Valley and Division V East leaders Broughton Park shrugged off atrocious weather for running rugby to provide a feast of eight tries and 50 points.

Valley moved to the top of the table after a comprehensive 38-12 victory to entertain the sodden.

They made several changes from the previous week and lost Tom Cooper to a pre-match injury.

Valley were given first use of the slope and had the wind advantage.

They soon took advantage as Jake Oldridge broke from a scrum. He found Ben Somerton in support who went over for a try, which the Valley skipper also converted for a 7-0 lead.

The advantage was soon doubled as Valley stole Park possession, allowing Gethin Evans to launch a flowing move that was rounded off by Matt Keeley.

Somerton added a fine touchline conversion.

Park were reduced to 14 men following a high tackle, but Valley were unable to capitalise with Somerton missing a penalty before Adam Russell also saw yellow.

The extra space again allowed the home team to spread the ball wide and winger Hein La Grange added another converted try.

Broughton Park attempted to hit back with high-tempo rugby, but Valley’s defence, with Boak and Rawson prominent, forced a series of errors.

Following a strong run by Keeley, scrum half Steve Rawson crossed for a good solo effort to give Valley a 26-0 half-time lead.

Park quickly took advantage of haing the conditions in their favour at the start of the second half, hitting back with a converted try.

However, Valley were then gifted another try. A poor clearance kick fell straight to Ben Somerton and he charged over from 20 metres for an unconverted try.

Park fought back again with a second try.

Both teams tired in the increasingly muddy conditions before a moment of individual brilliance created a final home try.

Steve Rawson swooped on a loose ball, sprinted 50 metres and outpaced Park players for a converted try from the final action of the game.

Valley leapfrogged Park and Altrincham Kersal to go top.