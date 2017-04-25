Buxton show their class in win over Chesterfield

Buxton showed why they are a top four side in Midlands Three with a 55-17 win over near neighbours Chesterfield Panthers.

It was the Panthers’ last game of the season and for the short term their last outing in this division.

Action from Buxton RUFC's game against Chesterfield on Saturday.

Despite confidence being high after a home win over Birstall, and early exchanges that saw them match igh flying Buxton, the hosts took the lead on the break before adding two more comforted tries inside five minutes.

Chesterfield dug deep and hit back through a score of their own, before Buxton took over and showed again the prowess that took them to a Twickenham final, scoring three more tries before the break.

The Panthers set off well in the second half again and a yellow card to a Buxton player gave them added impetus.

But strong Buxton defence and poor decisions kept the scoreline the same and when the Stags returned to full strength, they grabbed another three tries in a 15-minute spell.

Poor discipline put Buxton down to 14 once more and the Panthers crashed over through Leon Owen.

A number of Panthers players admitted Buxton are the best side they’ve played against this season, but the visitors were pleased with their competitive performance.