Buxton in overdrive as Rolls Royce stall in the snow

Buxton RUFC moved up to fourth in Midlands 3 East (North), beating Rolls Royce 21-7 as snow and ice did little to dampen The Stags at Sunnyfields.

However, the home side didn’t have it all their own way as Rolls Royce set off at a pace with good handling drills pinning Buxton back in their own 22m for long periods.

The Stags defence was solid, but poor discipline in the loose handed the visitors good field position from which to launch the attack that led to the first score.

Buxton dug deep and, despite having to manage a questionable yellow card for a high tackle, lifted their game.

With only 14 players, Tom Anderson spotted a gap and jinked over to touch down. Matt Lomas added the two extra points from the conversion.

The second half was a masterclass in attacking rugby by Buxton. Mellor, Torrence, Sircar and Wagstaffe were excellent in attack and the backline solid in defence.

Downings and Pullen made holes in the visitors’ rearguard and DeGroot, back to his best, scored the second try, side-stepping Rolls Royce’s Number 10 to score under the posts. Lomas again kicked the conversion.

A good move saw Mellor loft the ball for the rampaging Jackson, who was held up just short of the line.

More points looked inevitable as The Stags pack dominated and Pullen, spotting a half gap, used his pace to crash over.

Lomas kicked his third conversion to secure the win.

As well as the high league placing, The Stags also have an NLD Cup semi-final in the offing.

A spokesman said the club, which was always looking for new players of any experience, was playing some excellent free running rugby thanks to the work of backroom staff.