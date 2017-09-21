No play on day three at Queen’s Park

Derbyshire’s final home game of the season looks destined to end in a complete wash-out after no play was possible for the third day running in the Division Two match against Kent at Chesterfield.

More rain overnight on an already wet outfield followed by further showers in the morning left umpires Billy Taylor and Steve Gale with no alternative but to call the game off for the day after a 12.15 inspection.

It means Derbyshire have played only 72 overs out of the last seven days of home cricket and the prospects for any play on Friday already look bleak.

Ireland international Gary Wilson, who is leading Derbyshire in the absence of the injured Billy Godleman, admitted: “All that rain on Monday left the outfield just too wet.

“It’s unfortunate because everyone wanted to see a game. We all love playing at Queen’s Park and we wanted to play another game here.

“My last completed game of cricket was the T20 quarter-final against Hampshire and that didn’t end too well for me! It is very frustrating but there’s not a lot we can do about it.

“I was watching a wet outfield in Belfast, it wasn’t raining there so it’s not just us that have got the problems.”

Wilson will again captain the side for the final game against Gloucestershire at Bristol when they will try and build on the victory over Sussex at Hove last week.

“It will be nice for that one game at the end of the season, I thought it might have been two but it’s a privilege anytime you lead a side out.

“After what happened down at Hove against a pretty strong Sussex side and without us at full strength as well, we will go into the game at Bristol with confidence.”