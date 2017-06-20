Young Jake leads the way for juniors at the Buxton Hilly

A total of 31 Buxton AC juniors turned out to race at the second event in the Staffordshire Moorlands Summer Series — Buxton Hilly.

The under-11s competed in a fun run up the hill to Soloman’s Temple and back with Buxton’s Jake O’Donnell taking first place overall.

Chasing Jake down the hill was Ed Hazelhurst in fourth place, Luke Guise in sixth and Thomas Gilliver in ninth.

Liam Jones put in a great sprint finish to finish 17th in the race.

Other results:

Henry Hazelhurst (27th), Will Boardman (38th), Jack Taylor (55th), Jimmy Golden (58th), Bobby Boardman (63rd) and Jude Boardman (67th).

The first Buxton girl was Lucy Whelan, who finished third girl overall followed by Rebecca Cudahy (6th), Molly Golden (10th) and Rebecca Cudahy (11th), Ella Boardman (28th), Hannah Cudahy (29th) and three-year-old Georgia Cudahy, who was the 30th girl overall.

The junior race was a gruelling two-mile route up to the Temple, then undulating down through Grinlow Woods.

Lucy Bednall had an outstanding race to come third overall and the first 14-year-old female.

Fifth overall and first 12-year-old was Lauren Wilshaw.

Sixth overall and second male 14-year-old was Stuart Diamond.

Other results:

17th, Heather Wilshaw (2nd F13); 22nd, Ryan Rawlinson (8th M11); 23rd, Amy Whelan (2nd F12); 27th, Izzy Ivings (3rd F12); 28th, Katie Ivings ( 4th F12); 29th, Elle Turner (3rd J14); 36th, Ava Hazelhurst (3rd F13); 37th, Abbie Fryer-Winder (4th F14); 41st, Olivia Plant (5th F14); and 43rd, Chad Jackson (4th M14).

The junior team of Sam Soles, Luke Farrant, Joe Purvis and Jacob Winfield were sixth overall and leading juniors at the Hairy Helmets relays in Darley Park, Derby (see report above).

Following that, on Monday evening at the Tidewell Inter Inns 5k road race, Buxton AC junior runner Joe Purvis finished in an outstanding third position.

He was the first local runner and the second junior male.