Young athletes retain title for a third year

High Peak Athletic Club retained their Derbyshire Track and Field Mini League’s title for the third successive year.

They finished fourth at the final meeting at Moorways, Derby to again win the trophy for the first-placed small club without track training facilities.

In the under-11 boys, Tom Boam won the 80m and was second in the howler javelin with personal bests.

Jed Burto was third in the 150m and a sixth in the long jump.

In the under-11 girls, Bessie Morris was second in the 80m with a new pb and second in the 150m, where Courtney Limer was fourth.

Courtney was also third in the howler javelin.

Alice Tolley equalling the 600m meeting record she had set at the previous meeting, winning a competition medal for the achievement.

She also scored maximum points in the long jump with a new pb.

Hannah Dunkin was eighth in both the 80m and howler javelin. Martha Harris-wood competed in the 80m and the long jump. Eden Few-Finch, in her first appearance in this age category, featured in the 150m race and long jump. The girls’ relay team was second.

In the under-13 girls, Freya Hatcher was second in the shot, fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 70m hurdles.

Jaime-Lee Taylor was third in the javelin and sixth in both the 100m and shot.

Livia Heywood was eighth in the shot, sixth in the javelin and fourh in the 200m.

In the under-13 boys, Will Stanway was second in both the 200m and 1,500m (pb) and fifth in the shot.

Lewis Lingard took part in the 100m and long jump.

In the under-15 boys, Elliott Archibald won the 100m and 300m on his return from injury with Eddie Fenton second in both. Alex Needham ran in the 100m and was fourth in the shot.

In the under-15 girls, Katie Taylor was third in the javelin (pb) and fifth in the shot and 75m hurdles.

Sosseh Badjie won the 1,500m, was second in the 300m and fifth in the javelin where Aimee Sweetmore was fourth (pb).

Aimee was seventh in the 100m and sixth in the shot. Ruby Burton ran in the 100m, 300m and finished eighth in the long jump.

Nell Tolley was sixth in the 100m and ran in the 300m and long jump. Megan Harris-Wood was fifth in the long jump and ran in the 300m.