Young athletes impress in the last leg of cross country comp

High Peak AC took a team of young athletes to the fourth and final meeting of the 2016-17 North Midlands Cross Country League.

On a cold but sunny day at Wollaton Park in Nottingham, the conditions were perfect for fast running.

First up was Alice Tolley in the U11s girls race. After her outstanding success just a week ago when she became Derbyshire Cross Country Champion, at the same venue, she followed it up by another impressive first place position in the 1.5km race.

The win was enough to secure her the trophy for first overall U11s girl in the highly competitive North Midlands League.

She has now won her last four races and she still has one more season to go in the U11s girls age category to build on the fantastic form she is currently showing.

In the U11s boys race, HPAC was well represented. Josh Edlin showed great running ability and was first HPAC boy home in 32nd position, followed by the strong, determined runners Xavier Morgan, and Samuel McGill in 41st and 43rd position respectively.

Finally, Gregor McGill competed for High Peak in the U13s boys race over 3km, coming in a very credible 33rd.

This meeting capped off a great cross country season for all the HPAC athletes who have taken part in the last few months.

The club, although still relatively new to some of these competitions, is now setting a growing reputation amongst the other athletic clubs and leagues of the Derbyshire and North Midlands region.

“The coaches and parents remain totally impressed, not only with their great team spirit and willingness to put such great effort in to every race, but also that the young athletes continue to have fun and even better are making good friends along the way,” said a club spokesperson.