Young Amy hits heights after celebrating her landmark adult Parkrun

Have your say

Buxton Athletic Club youngster Amy Whelan enjoyed an oustanding weekend.

On Saturday she completed her 50th adultength Parkrun at Lyme Park — in addition to 13 junior Parkruns she has completed.

Amy reached the landmark figure aged just 12 — and did it in style.

She was the sixth female and first junior female home at Lyme Park.

She celebrated by sharing the experience with fellow runners and handing out 100 cakes she had baked at the finish.

The following day Amy ran the Chunnel Fell Race, a three-mile off-road race with a 1,200ft climb.

The youngster was the third female overall and the first under-23 female as well being the leading Buxton runner.

Also having a successful weekend was 11-year-old Lauren Wilshaw, who travelled to Moorway’s Stadium, Derby, to take part in the final Derby Mini League Track and Field meeting.

Lauren extended her unbeaten record over 1,500m and also ran a personal best over the course in 5:10:15.