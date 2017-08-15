Win for ex-Commonwealth Games star as Pavilion Gardens 5K returns

Enthusiasm for the ever-popular Pavilion Gardens 10K in Buxton showed no signs of diminishing when it returned after a break for the July Carnival race.

A total of 81 runners took part over the three-lap course around the town’s beautiful gardens. And they included visitors from as far afield as Sri Lanka.

The widespread appeal of the race was also reflected in the result because Shropshire-based athlete and 2006 Commonwealth Games competitor Chris Davies, of Telford AC, claimed first place with a super-fast time of 16 minutes, 21 seconds. In the process, Davies broke the male veteran over-40s’ record by 21 seconds.

Buxton’s Rob White was the second male runner home in 17.18 minutes, followed by teammate Jason Brunnock in 17.41.

In the ladies’ race, the first three positions were occupied by Buxton runners. First home was junior Lauren McNeil in 18.42, while Amy Clark claimed second in a personal best time for the course of 19.52 and hot on Amy’s heels was another talented junior, Lauren Wilshaw, in 20.00, which was another course personal best.

Tony Hulme, of Wilmslow Running Club, beat his own male veteran over-70s’ record for the course by almost a minute to finish in 23rd position overall in a creditable time of 22.32. And other notable achievements included several of the Buxton club’s Target 5K beginners who, only four weeks into their nine-week programme, successfully completed the 5K distance.

Elsewhere, Nigel Jeff tackled the stamina-sapping Long Tour of Bradwell, a 33-mile ultra event with 6,300 feet of climbing. He finished a fantastic 14th in a time of six hours, 28 minutes.