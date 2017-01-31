Unstoppable Buxton Ladies bring up century of goals in 16th straight win

Unstoppable Buxton Ladies continued their remarkable season by easing to their 16th consecutive victory and scoring their 100th goal.

Travelling to take on mid-table Staveley Ladies 2nd in the Second Division of the Derbyshire Women’s Hockey League, Buxton raced home 6-0 to keep them eight points clear at the top.

And their fourth goal of the contest, scored by Nikki Roe at the end of the first half, brought up their century for the campaign. They have conceded only four.

Now the stage is set for an intriguing showdown with their own second team, who are next to bottom in the table, this coming weekend.

Notwithstanding their flawless record so far this term, Buxton were a little nervous before the trip to Staveley because they had been unable to train during the week thanks to bad weather. Therefore, on a cold and rainy day, they suspected they were in for a tough game against a Staveley side who had won ten of their previous 16 league fixtures.

However, Buxton started strongly, dominating play and keeping the ball predominantly in the attacking half. Things threatened to get a bit feisty, but the visitors kept their heads, concentrated on doing what they do best and soon opened the scoring with a goal from Janelle Dexter-Lowe.

It wasn’t long before the lead was doubled by Lizzie Potts and as Buxton continued to call the tune, Janelle Dexter-Lowe, Michelle Dexter-Lowe and Roe worked tirelessly together to keep the middle strong and push the team through to the attacking D.

Jacqui Wall’s quick thinking and skill also supplied the defence and midfield with lost of brilliant passes to keep the game flowing, earning her the coveted player-of-the-match award.

The policy of relentless running at training sessions seemed to pay off too, with Potts, Eleanor Shaw and Kirsty Dewberry bossing the wings and helping to set up the third goal, scored by Janelle Dexter-Lowe.

Staveley tried hard to get back into the game, but were foiled by solid defensive play from Molly Shaw, Karen Ainscow, Sharon Sessions, Helen Szostakowicz and Sam Armitage that led to another clean sheet for Buxton.

The first half was wrapped up by Roe’s brilliant goal as she surged from midfield and thumped a strapping hit from the top of the D. And the second half began with a fifth goal, scored by Shaw.

The rout was completed by the final strike of the afternoon when a short corner resulted in Maddie Wojtowicz finding the net to enable Buxton to make one more giant stride towards the divisional title and promotion to the league’s top flight.