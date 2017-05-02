Unbeaten weekend at Silverstone for motorcycling ace Kent

There might have been only 0.1 seconds in it, but Buxton motorcycle racer Chris Kent powered his way to another victory at Silverstone.

The triumph, in the fourth of four races, enabled Kent to complete an excellent, unbeaten weekend’s racing at the famous circuit in the MZ250 class of the British Motorcycle Club championship.

He also took the first two races in what was the second round of the championship, and after a win, a second and two third places in the opening round at Cadwell Park, he holds a lead of 27 points in the overall standings.

The opening race at Silverstone was an exciting battle. The lead changed hands several times, with four riders holding the advantage before Kent. But the Buxton man hit the front with two laps remaining and held it to the chequered flag.

The next two contests followed a different pattern because Kent took the lead on the first lap and soon built unassailable leads.

It looked as if a similar story was unveiling in the concluding race until Kent endured a real scare two corners from the flag. A massive slide into the gravel almost put him out of the race altogether but, somehow, he skilfully returned to the track and crossed the line by that narrowest of margins (0.1 seconds) ahead of the runner-up.

Kent is now looking forward to more success in the coming rounds as the season progresses through the summer. He is keen to boost his chances of being crowned champion by gaining sponsorship to help him with expenses. He can be contacted via Facebook.