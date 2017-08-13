Top two teams are set to meet in both divisions

Have your say

Both divisions of the Buxton League are proving to be close affairs, writes Jack Header.

Burbage A lead Division One by just under 200 from Whaley Bridge A, while in Division Two, Buxton Park A lead Trades Hall by only 37.

Burbage A are scheduled to host Whaley next Monday while Trades Hall will be entertaining Buxton in the final week of the league season.

In last week’s action, the champagne corks were popping in Peak Dale as they recorded only their second victory of the season when Rams Head visited.

The Ram put five ticks in the win column with Alistair Rudkin the best, but heavy hitting by Rod Leach and Chris Lloyd for the home team saw Peak Dale claim victory by a single chalk.

The Ram then hosted the division leaders, Buxton A, who rattled up six winners with Dennis Clark and Harry Jones leading the onslaught with single-figure victories.

Don Tuersley and Graham Lambert took a dozen chalks off the league leaders, which enabled Trades Hall to claw one chalk back in the title race as they hosted Buxton B.

Lawrence Gash,Daniel and Martin Beard were the pick of the home side while Terry Roberts and Roger Whysall led the way for Buxton.

Ian Gazzard was Bradwell’s only loser when he notched 19 against Furness Vale B star Dave Wright, but single-figure victories by Clive Allen and Martin Capps saw the home team win comfortably.

Ashwood were another team that produced seven winners as they made the short journey to Cote Heath.

The only homester to stem the tide was Phil Taylor, while for the visitors Stan Sostakowicz,Tony Atkin and Dave Wardle fought it out for the visitors’ kitty.

Fairfield A made four visits to the winners enclosure when they journeyed to Burbage A.

Terry Holland, Brian Rathbone and Terry Redfern led the charge but it was the single-figure victory by Neil Hilbert that caused the major damage.

Luke Guess,Dave Mycock and Liam Geoghegan were Burbage big hitters, all leaving their opponents struggling to less than ten.

Whaley A grasped the opportunity to close the gap by 24 when they visited Chapel B.

Dave Jackson prevented a whitewash.