Three trophies for Buxton AC juniors at national fell running championship

Buxton AC juniors travelled to Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire this weekend for the fourth round in the English Junior Fell Championships.

Fifteen youngsters from Buxton took part and saw the team rise up the league to settle into second overall out of 37 clubs taking part nationally.

Buxton AC came home with three trophies.

There was a gold for Alex Ediker in the under 17 boys and silvers for Lauren Wilshaw (U13) and Helen Thornhill (U19).

First up for Buxton in the u9 category was six-year-old Jimmy Golden who finished 31st boy out of 55 runners.

In the u11 race Lucy Whelan came in 13th and Molly Golden 33rd.

Wilshaw, in the u13 race, took her third second place finish in the series, consolidating her position competing for an overall silver.

Caleb Winfield came in 37th boy in the u15 race with Heather Wilshaw 13th and Amy Whelan 27th.

Ediker returned to the fells after an outstanding Cross Country season.

He has earned selection to represent England and put in a fantastic Mini London Marathon performance last weekend.

At Hebden Bridge he won the u17 boys race.

The rest of the Buxton boys team placed well with Sam Soles ninth, Jacob Winfield 10th, Finn Moffatt 17th, Joe Purvis 20th and Luke Mamczur 27th.

Soles has now moved up the series league to sit in bronze position.

Also running in the u17 category, Rebekah Heath came in 13th.

In the u19 race Dan Soles came in 11th boy and Helen Thornhill added another trophy, finishing second girl.

That result puts her in a strong position to take gold at the end of the season.

Club coach Rachel Dowle is over the moon with how the Buxton youngsters are progressing.

She said: “Our juniors are going from strength to strength.

“The English Junior Fell Championships is a national competition and not only are our youngsters holding their own they are absolutely smashing it.

“We have had over 20 juniors taking part in this competition so far, some their first experiences of Fell running and they have shown such resilience and courage, as well as team spirit and an amazing sense of camaraderie.

“I have enjoyed every second so far and would like to thank the parents who have support the kids for giving them the opportunity to take part in such a prestigious competition.

“We at Buxton AC are all so proud of each and every one of our athletes - they are all winners.”

Also this weekend Buxton juniors travelled to Moorways Stadium in Derby to take part in the Derby Mini-league track and field competition.

This league is a great entry level competition for kids wanting to have a go at track and field events, often for the first time on a proper track, and to gain experience in competition.

Ten Buxton athletes took part in this first match.

In the u11 girls competition Lucy Whelan ran in the 80m and 600m, finishing eighth in both.

Rebecca Cudahy ran 150m and 600m and was ninth in both.

In the u13 competition Ryan Rawlinson came fifth in 100m and eighth in 800m.

Caleb Winfield ran a PB in the 800m to finish fourth and took sixth in the 200m.

In the u15 competition Lucy Bednall was ninth in the 100m, ninth in the 200m and eighth in the 800m.

There was a 10th place for Amy Whelan in both the 100m and 800m and Abbie Freyer-Winder had the same placing in the 200m.

The high jump saw Heather Wilshaw take eighth, while Sarah Knox and Isobel Ivings took part in the 100m and 800m respectively.

The u15 girls relay team of Amy, Lucy, Abbie and Isobel came fifth.

Meanwhile closer to home at Whaley Bridge Parkrun the personal bests kept coming.

Luke Guise led the Buxton team home, finishing a superb second overall with a new PB of 8.41.

He was followed by Liam Jones, having another great run to finish in 18th place in 10.25.

Rebecca and Rachel Cudahy battled it out all the way round and couldn’t be split at the finish so were given equal times of 11.10 and 24th/25th positions.

In 32nd place was Billy Aldred in a fine 11.45.

Hannah Cudahy showed further improvement to finish in 44th place with a new PB of 15.02.

Also getting a new PB was Eddie Aldred in 15.21, 45th place.

Finally, showing her dad how it’s done, was Emily Wentworth, running well to finish with a time of 15.32 in 47th place.