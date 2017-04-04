Three British powerlifting champions at the same New Mills gym

Not many gyms can claim to have THREE British champions on their books. But that’s now the proud claim by New Bodies in New Mills.

For Roy Olsen, Richard Crossland and Rebecca O’Neill are newly-crowned powerlifting champions and record-holders, bringing huge prestige to the High Peak area.

The trio collected their titles at the British Drug-Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA) Championships, held in King’s Lynn.

Golden oldie Olsen, who is 76, defied advancing years by breaking British, European and world records at the international tournament. Such is his remarkable versatility that he now holds records in five different age-groups.

Crossland has won numerous competitions and holds a number of records, while O’Neill has only been involved in powerlifting for two years and yet she broke the British record at what was her first major competition.

The trio all used to live in High Peak, but Olsen has since moved to Stockport, while Rebecca now lives in Macclesfield. However, all three meet up every Saturday and Sunday to train at New Bodies.

The BDFPA, which ran the tournament, has earned lots of respect throughout sport because it is against drugs in competition in any form.