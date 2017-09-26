Terrific Tolley stars with thrilling victory to clinch win

Buxton 1sts defeated Prestbury 3rds 15-9 in the second match of the season in the North West Counties Squash League thanks to a terrific finish.

With the match balanced at 2-2, number one Keith Tolley put in one of the best performances seen at Buxton to win 3-0 (15-11, 15-6, 19-17).

The squash was tight to the walls, the rallies were long and punishing, and the drop shots were fine.

Tolley did not make any mistakes and Greame English had no answers.

Earlier, first on for Buxton was Steve Coates, who started owerfully and took the first two sets, 15-12 and 15-7. After losing focus and the third set, 15-8, Coates went out determined in the fourth set and regained control, winning the set 15-10 for a 3-1 victory.

Colin Andrews took the first set against up and coming county junior player Jonny Murray 15-8, before losing the next three 8-15,6-15,14-16.

Third on for Buxton was Dan Mayers against the experienced Paul Mayer. Mayers dominated the match, winning 3-1 (18-16, 15-7,12-15, 15-9).

Gary Goodyear faced a much higher-ranked player, but battled hard and made his opponent very uncomfortable at times.

He lost 3-0, however, going down 9-15, 9-15-12-15.