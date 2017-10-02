Superbike ace Iddon signs for third season with BMW team

Hayfield ace Christian Iddon has confirmed he will again be riding for the Tyco BMW team in the 2018 British Superbike Championship (BSB).

The 32-year-old former World Superbike rider has put pen to paper on a third year with the Northern Ireland-based team.

This is despite an eventful few years, and a few problems, with the outfit he first joined at the start of 2016.

The former British Supermoto champion claimed his first BSB podium position, riding the BMW S1000RR, and accumulated two seconds and two thirds on his way to ninth place in the overall standings that year. But he was also hindered by a serious finger-injury leading up to the Snetterton round of the series.

The year 2017 has been similarly fraught for Iddon. Despite amassing four podiums so far this season, an off at Knockhill in Scotland meant he would miss four races through injury.

It was an incident that no doubt cost him a place in the championship showdown, which he eventually missed out on by the narrowest of margins, and something ‘Iddo’ will be wanting to make sure he puts right next year.

“I am absolutely over the moon to have signed with Tyco BMW for a third season,” beamed Iddon.

“For me, it’s absolutely fantastic. It’s a team that I get on with incredibly well on every level, and it’s a team that give me their all week in week out.

“I know, from both sides, we feel as if we have more to give. We’ve got a great relationship. I believe in the BMW, I believe in the team and I believe that we can go out there and fight for the championship.

“We’ve had our difficulties throughout the past couple of seasons, and this current season was certainly one of them. But it’s just all about looking forward now, and it’s great to have that stable platform. I’m already looking ahead.

“We’ll try to finish this season off well, enjoy it, look forward to next season and progress every time we go out. I can’t wait!”

The Stockport-born Iddon, who has been involved in motorcycling from a young age, following in the footsteps of his father, was a four-times British Supermoto champion between 2005 and 2009 before progressing to the British Supersport Championship, in which he finished fourth in 2012.

From there, it was on to the World Supersport Championship, in which he finished 15th in 2013, and then on to the World Superbike Championship in 2014.

Iddon currently sits seventh in the British Superbike standings with 187 points, way behind leader Leon Haslam, who has 612 points. The 12th and final round takes place at Brands Hatch over the weekend of October 13 to 15.