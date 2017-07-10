Stellar performances bring awards for Buxton AC juniors

Buxton AC juniors were recognised for their achivements throughout the year at the club’s presentation event and junior mile race.

The event also raised over £160 for partner charity the Thomas Theyer Foundation, .

Buxton has enjoyed an exceptional year having been awarded England Athletics Regional Club of The Year as well as the High Peak Junior Team of The Year 2016.

Twenty-eight youngsters took part in the North Staffordshire League, Manchester Area League, Derbyshire Championships, Northern Championships and Nationals. in cross country.

Seven juniors earned Derbyshire vests in cross country and 12 represented High Peak for the Schools Cross Countries.

Buxton also had its most successful fell season, finishing second out of over 50 clubs in the English Junior Championships.

The team won bronze in the British Uphill Championships as well as gold for Helen Thornhill and silver for Lauren Wilshaw.

This year’s awards were presented by Buxton AC’s David Fryer-Winder who has just returned from representing England in the European Sprint Tri Championships in Dusseldorf.

Thornhill was awarded with the “Best Female Performance” and “Walker Trophy” for winning the U19 English Junior Fell Championships as well as the British Uphill Championships.

Sam Soles received the “Best Male Performance” having represented the High Peak and Derbyshire, gaining asilver as part of the U17 Derbyshire team at the Inter Counties and helping the team to English junior silver and Junior Fell bronze.

Luke Mamczur won the “Coaches Award” for his grit and determination as well as his commitment in training.

Lauren Wilshaw won the “Achievement” award for silver in the U13 English Junior Fell Championships and silver in the British Uphill Championships.

Heather Wilshaw was “Most Improved Female” and Luke Farrant “Most Improved Male.”

The Jim Bradley Award was won by Jacob Winfield, The “Endeavour Award” was won by Lucy Bednall and “Best Newcomer” went to sisters Amy and Lucy Whelan.

Radim Poledne was awarded the “Services To The Club Award,” Jake O’Donnell the “Under 11 Boys Award” and Molly Golden the “Under 11 Girls Award.”

“Best Attendance” went to Rebecca Cudahy.