Sponsorship backing for young players

Buxton Brigands Under-13s have a new playing kit, thanks to sponsorship from Howdens Joinery Co, Buxton.

Head coach Ben Williams said: “On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Howdens Joinery Co for its generous support.

“This has enabled the club to buy a playing uniform for the group, enabling them to play in competitive matches and test their skills against their peers.”

The team, based at St Thomas More School, played its first match in November.

Go to www.buxton-basketball-club.org.uk for details.