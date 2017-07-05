Soles wins last two races to take the overall Gritty Series under-16s title

Sam Soles won the final two Gritty Series races to take the overall under-16s title amid a promising end to the events for Buxton Athletic Club’s juniors.

Soles won outright at Hope Wakes Fell Race in the penultimate meet followed by Stuart Diamond in second while the girls were led home by Lauren Wilshaw in first, Lucy Bednall in second and Heather Wilshaw in third.

Also running for the Buxton team were Ava Hazelhurst and Abbie Fryer-Winder. In the U10s race Edward Hazelhurst had a great run with younger brother Henry finishing second U8s.

Buxton AC juniors were then out in force for the last race in the Gritty Series at Great Hucklow Fell Race on Saturday.

The juniors ran a challenging hilly route over 2km through the woods around Great Hucklow. Steaming to his third win of the series was Soles who sealed an overall victory in the U16s age category.

Stuart Diamond finished in fourth place securing an overall series second place U16s.

Lauren Wilshaw ran an excellent race to finish first girl overall - her third overall first securing a series result of first girl and first U12s.

Lucy Bednall came in second girl overall, securing her position as series U14s winner. Heather Wilshaw ran well to finish overall second in the series. Also finishing the series strongly were Ava Hazelhurst in the U14s girls, Edward Hazelhurst and Liam Jones in the U10s boys and Henry Hazelhurst in the U8s category.

Meanwhile, Thursday saw the fourth race in the Staffordshire Moorlands Summer Series at Rudyard Lake.

Buxton AC’s Lucy Bednall continued her unbroken record of first girl finishes and remains top of the league with her fourth win. Also continuing his clean sweep in the fun run was Jake O’Donnell, coming in first overall for the third time, having missed the first race.

Joining O’Donnell in the Fun Run was Lucy Whelan who finished fifth girl overall. Her sister Amy ran in the junior race finishing an outstanding fifth girl and first junior female U12s.

Lucy Bednall led the junior U13s girls home with Ava Hazelhurst second, and sixth girl overall, and Abbie Fryer-Winder third and seventh girl overall.

The boys also did well in the junior race with Stuart Diamond finishing second overall and second junior male U14s. Ryan Rawlinson continues to impress with an age category third place finish.