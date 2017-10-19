Race-by-race guide and tips for Qipco Champions Day at Ascot

Long gone are the days when you waved goodbye to the Flat season on the tail of the winner of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on the first Sunday in October.

The campaign retains meaningful interest deep into November now, and one of the main reasons for that is Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot, which has been a huge success since its inception in 2011. Despite a dodgy weather forecast of rain and wind gusts up to 40mph, the stage is set again on Saturday for a spectacular programme featuring a superstar cast of top-class horses and comprising four Group Ones, a Group Two and a terrific 1m handicap, all boosted by more than £4.3 million in prize money. Here is my potted race-by-race guide to the day, complete with tentative tips.