Proud Buxton AC lands three athletics awards, including best club

Jubilant Buxton AC has been named the top club in the East Midlands by the England Athletics organisation for the second year running.

What’s more, two of the club’s stalwart members also landed accolades. The founder of the Target 5K group, Andrew Wearden, took the Run Together Group Leader honour, while veteran Jim Bradley, a founder member of Buxton AC 40 years ago, took the Services To Athletics award.

The main award recognises the club’s commitment to developing, supporting and nurturing its volunteers and also backing its diverse range of members. It offers high-quality, progressive coaching to more than 200 adult and 100 junior athletes, of all ages, from elite performers to total beginners.

Several talented athletes have produced the best results in the club’s history, and Buxton AC is heavily involved in the local community too, raising thousands of pounds for good causes.

Very much a family club, Buxton AC supports anyone aiming to get fit and healthy, and boasts a proactive approach to turning volunteers into leaders and coaches. One such leader is Wearden, who set up the Target 5K group in 2015 to help those who wanted to take up running or who were returning to the sport after an absence. Since then, he has supported more than 200 people in taking their first steps towards a happier and healthier lifestyle.

Full of innovative ideas to encourage participation, success rate and continued commitment, he has organised social events, meals out, trips to events, family sports day and charity runs.

Bradley, who is 75 years old now, is regarded, quite simply, as Mr Buxton AC and an inspiration to everyone at the club, young and old. He has held a number of posts over the years and remains ‘captain of the ship’ as club president.

He continues to offer his services, particularly to the junior section, and organises the monthly Pavilion Gardens 5K races, which raise funds for charity. A talented runner in his own right too, he still holds club records in various veteran categories.

Both Bradley and Wearden said they were proud and honoured to win their awards.