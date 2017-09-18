Positives in friendly loss for seconds

Buxton Ladies 2nds were defeated 3-0 by a young Matlock Ladies fifths in a friendly.

In midfield Lauryn Higgins-Brown, Ursula Hampton and Kate Jackson worked hard defensively and pushed forward out to wings Lucy Boardman and Victoria Waring. Sarah Caitlin, in goal, held off several Matlock attempts in a goalless first period.

The visitors’ constant speed and pressure brought two quick goals.

Substitutes Wendy Pearson, Kate Desmond and Sarah Bentley gave the home side fresh impetus and produced several forays forward, supported by Rosie Sidebottom and Kate Higgins-Brown.

The Matlock defence, however, stood strong.

Despite the efforts of the Buxton defence — Julie Shaw, Rebecca Perring and girl of the game, Elizabeth Fisher — Matlock added a third.

In the final minutes Buxton pushed up and into the opponents D, winning a short corner.

Rosie Sidebottom struck from the top of the D, but a Matlock player forced the hit off the back line.

It was a strong performance from Buxton with new players and changed positions.

Team: Sarah Catlin, Rebecca Perring, Julie Shaw, Elizabeth Fisher, Kate Jackson, Ursula Hampton, Lauryn Higgins-Brown, Lucy Boardman, Victoria Waring, Kate Higgins-Brown, Rosie Sidebottom, Wendy Pearson, Kate Desmond and Sarah Bentley .

Player of the match – Elizabeth Fisher