Park bowlers go top of table after 59-shot win over Vale

Buxton Park A went top of Division 2 as they defeated Furness Vale A 154-95 at the Park, writes Jack Header.

The evening began well for the visitors as Richard Spencer and Steve Wild eased to victory, but that was as good as it got.

Geoff Jupe,David Needham, Dennis Clarke and Peter Freeman all powered home to single figures, while Ed Henshall edged out Arthur Carrington and Harry Jones saw off a spirited effort from Bob Hall, which ended at 14.

Previous leaders Trades Hall shared the winners at Cote Heath with Daniel Beard,Lawrence Gash,John Walter and Walter Lomas successful before a single-figure victory by Pete Lomas and wins by Danny Webb,Kev Greenhalgh and Paul Elwis gave the home side a 16-chalk advantage.

Rams Head suffered a 25-chalk loss as they entertained Ashwood Park. Dave Twigg was the home team kitty winner, while Terry Holland, single figures, Dave Saddle and Tony Atkin put in big performances for the visitors.

Buxton Park B lost twice. On Monday they travelled to Bradwell, where despite solid wins by Terry Fletcher, Ken Atkin and John Luke the home side prevailed by 36 with Derek Biggin, Martin Capps and Andy Bowes the pick of the Bradwell players.

On Wednesday in a rearranged fixture at Burbage B, they failed to have a winner with Ken Atkin their best with 18.

Loam Geoghgan was the Burbage kitty winner, chased by Peter Shore and Colin Alcock.

In Division One, Burbage A leapfrogged Whaley Bridge A into top spot as they racked up eight winners when hosting Fairfield B while Whaley’s game was postponed.

For Burbage Phil Clapham,Bill Adams, Luke Guess and Tim Peach put in good displays, but importantly the losing cards scored 19 and 20, meaning only three chalks were dropped. Roy Edge and Trev Byatte were the Fairfield winners.

Hope Works had seven winning cards at Chapel B with Cliff Carter the star of the show. Paul Sansom edged out Phil Walker by the narrowest of margins.

For Chapel, Joe Waterhouse, Ron Redford and David Theyer were successful.