North West squad basketball call-up for Henry

Chapel en le Frith High School year 10 Pupil Henry Lythe de Pee has been selected for the North West Regional U15s basketball squad after a rigorous selection process held over the last six weeks.

Players from all over the North West of England have competed for one of the 15 places in the squad and, on selection, the team coach told Henry that he was one of the stand out players from the trials.

Henry is a member of the Manchester Magic basketball team, and has played for the U15s team during the last season.

His team finished in a superb fourth place in the U16s Premier League, securing a place in the play-offs.

They travelled to Liverpool for the second round play-off game and beat Liverpool Red 90-92 in a nailbiting match.

The win secured them a place in the quarter-finals where they travelled to Newham in London only to lose against the Newham Youngblood Lions U16s team.

This finished off an excellent season for Henry, which saw him start the season with Stockport Basketball Club in their Premier League U16s team before being invited to join Magic in November 2016.

He trains twice a week at the Amaechi Centre in Whalley Range, Manchester which is home to Manchester Magic, and plays most weekends either training or in league games.

He now also trains weekly with the North West team working towards a national tournament in September.

A spokesperson at Chapel en le Frith High School said: “Henry plays our the school basketball team and has captained them to success twice in the Derbyshire cup.

“He loves to support and encourage others to play basketball and is a great ambassador for the sport.”