National cycling title double for Buxton youngster

Buxton Cycling Club Sett Valley Cycles’ youngster Fraser Cummings is celebrating a national title double.

First Fraser won the British Schools Cycling Association National U9 hill climb championship near Portsmouth to give him his first national title.

Fraser, representing Burbage Primary School, then went on to compete in the BSCA National Hard Track competition the following day at the outdoor Mountbatten Velodrome.

Despite track side temperatures reaching over 30 degrees Fraser dominated the field, winning each event over the course of the day to take the title of national U9 BSCA hard track champion.